Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 110,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,237 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $907.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 88,623 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

