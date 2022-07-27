GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT opened at $3.99 on Friday. GSI Technology has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.71.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $129,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

