GSK’s (GSK) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.29) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.08) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.29) to GBX 1,950 ($23.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.80) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.69) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.94).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

LON GSK traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,750.20 ($21.09). The stock had a trading volume of 8,362,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,734.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,685.19. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.98). The company has a market cap of £88.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,389.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GSK Company Profile

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.37) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,181.65).

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.