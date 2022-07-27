Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,884. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $96,615.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,169,255 shares of company stock worth $46,842,249 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.59.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

