Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,576 shares during the period. Coupang comprises about 1.2% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coupang by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Coupang Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 90,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,230,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287 over the last 90 days.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

