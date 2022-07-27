Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HVRRY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.54. 22,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.4989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($168.37) to €174.00 ($177.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($148.67) to €138.80 ($141.63) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.76.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

