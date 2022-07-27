HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

HONE stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $739.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

