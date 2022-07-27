HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%.
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
HONE stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $739.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72.
HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.
