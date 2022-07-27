Head to Head Comparison: Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) versus The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and The American Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $32.70 million 6.65 -$16.44 million $0.60 10.73 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

The American Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolution Petroleum.

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 24.78% 36.72% 23.99% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Evolution Petroleum and The American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolution Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 40.53%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats The American Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Wyoming; and Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

