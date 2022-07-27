Head to Head Contrast: Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) vs. Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Field Trip Health and Sema4’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Field Trip Health $3.88 million 12.74 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.10 Sema4 $212.20 million 2.81 -$245.39 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Field Trip Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sema4.

This table compares Field Trip Health and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29% Sema4 N/A -65.87% -34.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Field Trip Health and Sema4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00

Field Trip Health currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,988.24%. Sema4 has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 336.71%. Given Field Trip Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than Sema4.

Summary

Field Trip Health beats Sema4 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

