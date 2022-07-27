Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $850.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $93,877 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

