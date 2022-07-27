Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Separately, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.