HedgeTrade Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,945.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 4% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $59.97 million and approximately $4,945.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001765 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

