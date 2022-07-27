Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $2,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

