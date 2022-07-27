Hemington Wealth Management Buys 103 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.90. 89,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.11.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

