Hemington Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.50. 23,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

