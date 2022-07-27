Hemington Wealth Management Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 193,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,641. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.