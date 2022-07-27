Hemington Wealth Management Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.76. 51,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,648. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.66. The company has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

