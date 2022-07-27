Hemington Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 4,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. Telos Co. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $502.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.