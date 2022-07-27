Hemington Wealth Management Sells 16,369 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 369,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.82. 35,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.