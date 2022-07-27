Hemington Wealth Management Takes $234,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.01. 33,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.