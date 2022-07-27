Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

