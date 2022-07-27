Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Vertical Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Vertical Research to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HXL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,524. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hexcel by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.