HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

HEXO Trading Down 5.9 %

TSE HEXO opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. HEXO has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$5.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

