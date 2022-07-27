Hiblocks Market Cap Reaches $8.50 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $306,488.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031922 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io.

Hiblocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.