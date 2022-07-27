HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 7.3%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.51. 2,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 335,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 0.71.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.