Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.71. Hill International shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 101,086 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hill International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $97.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Hill International ( NYSE:HIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Hill International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

