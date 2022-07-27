Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.21-$4.46 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT traded up $9.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,123. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average is $139.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 108.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

