Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of HIFS stock opened at $294.74 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $270.00 and a 1 year high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.16.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.
