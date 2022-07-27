Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $294.74 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $270.00 and a 1 year high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 376.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

