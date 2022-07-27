Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading Down 7.1%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 95,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 242,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Histogen from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $1.20. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Histogen Inc. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Histogen stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.34% of Histogen worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

