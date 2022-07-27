HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS opened at C$12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$406.50 million and a P/E ratio of -26.14. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.02.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About HLS Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLS shares. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

