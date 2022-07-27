Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Höegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. UBS Group AG raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 398,791 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

