Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73,180 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.