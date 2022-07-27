Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.81

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
