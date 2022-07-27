Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

HDSN stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $358.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

In other news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

