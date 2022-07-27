HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Update

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the June 30th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HumanCo Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,170 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HMCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. HumanCo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

