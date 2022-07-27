HUNT Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $47.20 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.20 or 1.00001038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00126909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00029445 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

