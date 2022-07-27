Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $974,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in Netflix by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 178.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.3% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 11,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $213.91 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average of $295.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

