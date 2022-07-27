Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $306.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

