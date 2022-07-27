Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE INGR opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

