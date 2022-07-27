Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading 1.2% Higher

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €188.90 ($192.76) and last traded at €186.30 ($190.10). 6,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €184.10 ($187.86).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($536.73) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($510.20) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €216.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €307.57.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
