Hyve Price Down 10.1% This Week (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $972,719.04 and $114,929.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016163 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031922 BTC.
About Hyve
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Hyve
