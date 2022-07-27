iA Financial (IAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.70 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,571,462.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.65.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

