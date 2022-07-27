iA Financial (IAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.07 per share for the quarter.
iA Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IAG stock opened at C$64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.70 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64.
Insider Transactions at iA Financial
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,571,462.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
See Also
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.