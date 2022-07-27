Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Plans GBX 3.30 Dividend

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 192.70 ($2.32) on Wednesday. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.60 ($2.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The stock has a market cap of £782.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,407.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 228 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.40 ($2.85).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

