ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Shares Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
ICC Labs Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a PE ratio of 95.29.
ICC Labs Company Profile
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
