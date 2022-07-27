Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Up 585.7% in July

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE ICNC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 81,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,003. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iconic Sports Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 382,850 shares during the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iconic Sports Acquisition

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

