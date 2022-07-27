Ideaology Trading Down 21.6% This Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Ideaology has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $451,848.60 and $287,032.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,033.40 or 1.00003878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00128305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004547 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

