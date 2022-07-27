Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

IDRA opened at $0.40 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

