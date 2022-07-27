Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %
IDRA opened at $0.40 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.