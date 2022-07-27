IDEX Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $48.43 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,755.42 or 0.99974381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 662,515,102 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

