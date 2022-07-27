Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,221.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031892 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,047,775 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.