Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,221.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016494 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001781 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031892 BTC.
About Idle
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,047,775 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.
Buying and Selling Idle
Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.