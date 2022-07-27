IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 5.3%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.63. 1,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 704,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

